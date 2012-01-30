Mike Heitzke

Personal logo work

Mike Heitzke
Mike Heitzke
  • Save
Personal logo work branding logo personal logo m h mh
Download color palette

Current progress of the personal logo. Reworked the H a little bit as it appeared more like an A in the previous versions. Also felt like the green represents me much better than the other color schemes I was toying with. As always, critiques welcomed

73441f6afe0726a132ba6c05bac0184e
Rebound of
Personal logo development
By Mike Heitzke
View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Mike Heitzke
Mike Heitzke

More by Mike Heitzke

View profile
    • Like