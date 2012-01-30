Draggable Slider

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is an original draggable carrousel I built for a coming website.
Temporary link : http://test.goweb.fr/CHARTES/keolis/_integration/index.html
Some little issues need to be fixed, but it is just a demo for the client.
You can also see a large menu when you rollover the two first buttons of the top navigation. (No intern scrolling for the moment).
Feedback welcome. :)