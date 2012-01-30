Sébastien Plaignaud

Draggable Slider

Sébastien Plaignaud
Sébastien Plaignaud
  • Save
Draggable Slider slider carrousel draggable drag design ui jquery javascript timer homepage travel journey
Download color palette

This is an original draggable carrousel I built for a coming website.
Temporary link : http://test.goweb.fr/CHARTES/keolis/_integration/index.html
Some little issues need to be fixed, but it is just a demo for the client.

You can also see a large menu when you rollover the two first buttons of the top navigation. (No intern scrolling for the moment).

Feedback welcome. :)

Sébastien Plaignaud
Sébastien Plaignaud

More by Sébastien Plaignaud

View profile
    • Like