Viktor Suszter

S I

Viktor Suszter
Viktor Suszter
Hire Me
  • Save
S I spiegelberg istván somló si wine emblem master logo
Download color palette

Logo for winery owner.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2012
Viktor Suszter
Viktor Suszter
Full-stack designer, brand strategist and consultant, mentor
Hire Me

More by Viktor Suszter

View profile
    • Like