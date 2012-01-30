Bady

Attendance

Bady
Bady
  • Save
Attendance menu bar web app date calendar icon glyph students attendance navigation header table search admin task management ui ux gui manager lms course
Download color palette

Going to different direction of style. Any thoughts?
Bigger preview.
Sorry can't show full view yet

755063a706d6627bff6a68e5ce211846
Rebound of
Sport Table
By Bady
Bady
Bady

More by Bady

View profile
    • Like