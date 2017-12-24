Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shell_Xiao
New Beee

Icon for Christmas

Shell_Xiao
New Beee
Shell_Xiao for New Beee
Icon for Christmas bells claus santa sock elk home effect gif christmas icon
  1. __icon__.gif
  2. icon.png

Christmas has always been one of my favorite festivals. Although Christmas is not a traditional festival in China, this festival still has a great influence on me. I like the warm atmosphere in the festival, and I like the sense of harmony that everyone is sitting in home. This set of icons is tailored for my Christmas, I hope you can love this festival as well.

Posted on Dec 24, 2017
New Beee
New Beee
