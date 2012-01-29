Gu Pan

Tape Measure

Gu Pan
Gu Pan
  • Save
Tape Measure icon 512px realistic style yellow photoshop
Download color palette

Hello dribbble ones!

I am a freshman here and hope to make friends with you guys. Please do not hesitate to give me more suggestions.

It is a part of a 512px tape measure icon in the realistic style. Please click here to see the full size.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2012
Gu Pan
Gu Pan

More by Gu Pan

View profile
    • Like