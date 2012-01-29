Ryder is a lifestyle brand based in Puerto Rico targeted to young men between the ages of 13 to 25. Aimed at surfers who ride the waves, skateboarders who ride their skateboards, BMXers who ride their bikes, and those who ride their motorcycles or ATV's off road.

My thinking was to go tribal, hardcore for the target market. Hell, I've been in this position under water more times than I care to remember...a surfer will know where I'm coming from;)