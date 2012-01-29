MadeByStudioJQ

EPIC

MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Hire Me
  • Save
EPIC typrography texture graphic design
Download color palette

EPIC
Playing around with some new fonts from Lost type.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 29, 2012
MadeByStudioJQ
MadeByStudioJQ
Digital Artist Fascinated With Iridescent & Outer Space.
Hire Me

More by MadeByStudioJQ

View profile
    • Like