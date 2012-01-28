Jack Daniel Bagdadi

Mellow Mushroom Radio Poster

Jack Daniel Bagdadi
Jack Daniel Bagdadi
Hire Me
  • Save
Mellow Mushroom Radio Poster design type poster
Download color palette

A poster I made for Mellow Mushroom Pizza when they were launching their Live365 radio station. I got to use all my old school mix tapes from back in the day.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2012
Jack Daniel Bagdadi
Jack Daniel Bagdadi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jack Daniel Bagdadi

View profile
    • Like