Josh Wangrud

HAPA

Josh Wangrud
Josh Wangrud
Hire Me
  • Save
HAPA typogrpahy logo branding
Download color palette

The one they should have picked.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2012
Josh Wangrud
Josh Wangrud
Currently running an independent identity and design studio.
Hire Me

More by Josh Wangrud

View profile
    • Like