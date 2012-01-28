Phillip Caudell

Emergency

Phillip Caudell
Phillip Caudell
  • Save
Emergency british red cross texture app iphone
Download color palette

For the British Red Cross mobile app, I wanted to make use of the fabric used on their uniforms.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 28, 2012
Phillip Caudell
Phillip Caudell

More by Phillip Caudell

View profile
    • Like