Barron Webster

Analog Print

Barron Webster
Barron Webster
  • Save
Analog Print print logo crest type typography analog vector haymaker vintage
Download color palette

So I printed my latest project, and I absolutely love how it turned out. Especially the texture. A straight-on view is available at http://www.flickr.com/photos/warronbebster/6774111183/ And a full size, much sexier, version at http://www.flickr.com/photos/warronbebster/6774111183/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2012
Barron Webster
Barron Webster

More by Barron Webster

View profile
    • Like