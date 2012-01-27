Rickie Sherman

Longevity 3 PSD

Rickie Sherman
Rickie Sherman
  • Save
Longevity 3 PSD iphone icon psd resource
Download color palette

I hate releasing unfinished projects, but I love releasing PSDs :)
There is a total of 16 files in the download, enjoy!
Download: http://cl.ly/DiL0

View all tags
Posted on Jan 27, 2012
Rickie Sherman
Rickie Sherman

More by Rickie Sherman

View profile
    • Like