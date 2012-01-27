Mud!

Empire Swipes Back

Here's another Threadless submission. I was going to call it The Empire Strikes Back, but I feel like I heard that elsewhere. Anyways, if you like it, I'd love a vote! You can also see the alternate color version at the link - http://threadless.com/sharedesign/397412/Empire_Swipes_Back

Posted on Jan 27, 2012
