My good friend and former band mate, Nate Black has a new project he's put together with some friends called "No Coast". They just released a small EP. I was so inspired and stoked that he's making some rad new music that I threw this little cover together for fun. Go pick up the EP for free or whatever you feel it's worth off Bandcamp: http://nocoastbandcamp.bandcamp.com/