Design Etiquette

Huge Hounds

Design Etiquette
Design Etiquette
  • Save
Huge Hounds logotipo identidad vector illustration icon logotype dogs pets identity branding logo
Download color palette

Sometimes using a metaphor is a great idea for creating a memorable logo. This icon was designed for a brand called Huge Hounds. What do you guys think?

Design Etiquette
Design Etiquette
We connect people and brands with the power of design.

More by Design Etiquette

View profile
    • Like