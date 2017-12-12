Roxana Carabas

Face Recognition App UI

Face Recognition App UI sketch vector ux ui design animation colorful iphone x app gif
  1. principle_project.gif
  2. face_recognition_app_ui.png

Hi guys, we've been playing with Principle recently and came up with a Face Recognition App that allows you to edit colors. Everything is organized in sketch, vectorial and ready to use.
Enjoy, and have a great holiday season!

Email: roxanacarabas8@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/roxanacarabas

Posted on Dec 12, 2017
