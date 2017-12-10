Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
26/100: | UCMJ |

26/100: | UCMJ | handlettering america graphic design us military digital illustration design arts usa vector procreate gif gif animation military lettering illustration drawing digital drawing digital art art justice
Day 26 of illustrating and defining military terms and acronyms! Illustrated here is UCMJ.

UCMJ is the foundation of military law in the United States. It was established by the United States Congress in accordance with the authority given by the United States Constitution in Article I, Section 8, which provides that "The Congress shall have Power....To make Rules for the Government and Regulation of the land and naval forces".

