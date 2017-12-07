Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
23/100: | HLZ |

23/100: | HLZ |
Day 23 of illustrating and defining military terms and acronyms! Illustrated here is HLZ.

It stands for Helicopter Landing Zone.

