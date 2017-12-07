Aleksandar Savic

GameBoy 🔛Tetris

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
GameBoy 🔛Tetris 80s 90s illustration gaming console colors arcade game oldy retro tetris gameboy
GameBoy 🔛Tetris 80s 90s illustration gaming console colors arcade game oldy retro tetris gameboy
Download color palette
  1. dribbbler_22.jpg
  2. gameboy__tetris.jpg

Some oldy, game on❗
Tertis or game Boy❓

Nintendo switch
Rebound of
Nintendo Switch
By Aleksandar Savic
View all tags
Posted on Dec 7, 2017
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like