Andrey Grabarchuk

Mail WIP

Andrey Grabarchuk
Andrey Grabarchuk
  • Save
Mail WIP ios theme mail icon murdercitydevil
Download color palette

My latest work. The subtle contrasts in the shades of white and soft gradients is much more pronounced on the retina display, and looks great. I may add texture to this, and I need to adjust the trim colors a bit. Thoughts?

EDIT: I feel I should add, this was very much inspired by @William Szilveszter 's mail icon for Jaku. He critiqued it along the way and helped influence it's final form. I consider it almost a joint effort icon.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2012
Andrey Grabarchuk
Andrey Grabarchuk

More by Andrey Grabarchuk

View profile
    • Like