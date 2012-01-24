Corin Nader

Tie Tee

A tee concept I'm working on for SXSW. The icon collage is made up of common products many ecommerce merchants sell online. It's also going to be our official work uniform at Volusion. :)

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
