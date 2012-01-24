BT Livermore

Ice Cream Signs

BT Livermore
BT Livermore
  • Save
Ice Cream Signs paint lettering typography wood ice cream sign painting
Download color palette

About half way through these signs for a local ice cream shop. Reclaimed wood and One-Shot. Finishing up tonight.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
BT Livermore
BT Livermore

More by BT Livermore

View profile
    • Like