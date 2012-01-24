Javin Ladish

Restaurant Analytics App

Currently working on an analytics app for restaurants.

The navigation has primary and secondary options to choose from, and it's been quite a challenge to decide on where to go with the design.

Any comments or suggestions are greatly appreciated.

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
