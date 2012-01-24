Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza

Wigwam

Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Hire Me
  • Save
Wigwam logo identity mark brand type typography hotel inn
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jennifer Lucey-Brzoza

View profile
    • Like