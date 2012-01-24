Haydn Woods

Waves Progress Bar

Haydn Woods
Haydn Woods
  • Save
Waves Progress Bar waves bagelhint design web app progress bar blue
Download color palette

Wave progress bar for bagelHint.

Thanks to Loubna Aggoun for the waves idea! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Haydn Woods
Haydn Woods

More by Haydn Woods

View profile
    • Like