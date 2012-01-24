Wilson Semilio

Wall 03

Wilson Semilio
Wilson Semilio
  • Save
Wall 03 outlines vector line blue foil tubes machine technical complex globe signal power cord buttons computer great wall wall sticker wall mount wall
Download color palette

Tiny fragment of a MASSIVE 10x4 meter wall illustration I just finished. It will be "installed" on a wall the 2nd of February, and then I'll post some overview shots

Wilson Semilio
Wilson Semilio

More by Wilson Semilio

View profile
    • Like