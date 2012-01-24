Wilson Semilio

Wall 02

Wilson Semilio
Wilson Semilio
  • Save
Wall 02 outlines vector line blue foil 02 research microscope tubes machine technical complex great wall wall sticker wall mount wall
Download color palette

Tiny fragment of a MASSIVE 10x4 meter wall illustration I just finished. It will be "installed" on a wall the 2nd of February, and then I'll post some overview shots

Wilson Semilio
Wilson Semilio

More by Wilson Semilio

View profile
    • Like