Cockerel

Cockerel face eyes shape head animal design cock bird beak simple rooster
This is still WIP. If there is something similar or same just let me know. If you like this work let me know too. I am thankful to all comments and suggestions. It is interesting how simple shapes can form a distinctive and powerful graphic solutions.

Animals.. eternal inspiration :)

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
