Pixel Pushing 2

Pixel Pushing 2 pixel pixelart videogame castlevania snes supernintendo library
Doing some more pixel art for work, taking inspiration from Castlevania.

Rebound of
Pixel Pushing
By Anthony Wartinger
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Born, raised, and designing in the Heart of it All.

