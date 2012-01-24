Chris Gerringer

Keyblade

Keyblade minimal keyblade illustrator vector
Not only is Kingdom Hearts one of the best reasons ever invented to pick up a video game controller, it has one of the most inventive weapons I've ever used in a game. Also, the huge amount of different Keyblades you can get bumps it up a few notches on the cool meter.

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
