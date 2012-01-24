Trending designs to inspire you
High Five to the postman! Arrived at my doorstep, some super sexy Pentel Graph Gear Mechanical Drafting Pencils.
Graph Gear 1000™ 0.5mm
Graph Gear 1000™ 0.3mm
Graph Gear 500™ 0.3mm
Ordered mine Japanese versions at Amazon
Because Cult Pens says: "Pentel GraphGear 1000: probably the king of our drafting pencils - more features than you can shake a lesser pencil at."