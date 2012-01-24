Gert van Duinen

Graph Gear Mechanical Drafting Pencils

Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Hire Me
  • Save
Graph Gear Mechanical Drafting Pencils pentel graphgear 500™ 1000™ mechanical drafting pencil japanese
Download color palette

High Five to the postman! Arrived at my doorstep, some super sexy Pentel Graph Gear Mechanical Drafting Pencils.

Graph Gear 1000™ 0.5mm
Graph Gear 1000™ 0.3mm
Graph Gear 500™ 0.3mm

Ordered mine Japanese versions at Amazon

Because Cult Pens says: "Pentel GraphGear 1000: probably the king of our drafting pencils - more features than you can shake a lesser pencil at."

View all tags
Posted on Jan 24, 2012
Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Expert Logo Design & Brand Identity
Hire Me

More by Gert van Duinen

View profile
    • Like