Album Cover

I seem to be getting a LOT of work from bands lately. Its kinda cool but musicians are also creative and they all wanna be in control of the design so Im usually the odd one out whilst the band members argue over what should be there and what shouldnt. Its fun to watch but it takes a lot of time he he...

Here's what Ive done so far without the titles etc. I think this one is the winner myself...

Posted on Jan 24, 2012
