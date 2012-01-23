Bryan Rudell

5x Linear Attenuator. Yeah, I said it.

5x Linear Attenuator. Yeah, I said it.
Working on a visual style for a company that creates custom modular synthesizer components. And I'm so stoked about it, I'm popping my dribbble cherry on it.

Posted on Jan 23, 2012
