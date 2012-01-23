Brent Galloway

Search + Account Bar

Brent Galloway
Brent Galloway
Hire Me
  • Save
Search + Account Bar brent galloway search account bar icon avatar chrome silver crisp cursor texture pixel
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jan 23, 2012
Brent Galloway
Brent Galloway
Freelance merch designer for rad bands and brands
Hire Me

More by Brent Galloway

View profile
    • Like