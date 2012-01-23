Classical South Florida audio player

At my day job, we've launched a new audio player, one we hope brings APM streaming audio to any and all modern devices. If your browser is capable, the player serves an HTML5 compatible audio stream, with a fallback to a Flash player if you're old school like that. The player page is adaptive, and this shot shows the mobile view.

Check it out at http://classicalsouthflorida.publicradio.org/ and click the listen button.