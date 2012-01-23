Ash Lyons

Violin Icon WIP

Violin Icon WIP violin icon work in progress wip garageband skeumorphic
I'm attempting another icon, this time a violin in the same vein as the icon for garageband. Still playing with it. It's such an interesting shape that doing the shadows and highlights is proving difficult. Just realized I should throw a bow into the mix.

Posted on Jan 23, 2012
