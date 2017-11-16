Benny Schmidt

Landing page

Benny Schmidt
Benny Schmidt
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing page marketing tools marketing ads dashboard platform saas advertising facebook brandsocius
Landing page marketing tools marketing ads dashboard platform saas advertising facebook brandsocius
Landing page marketing tools marketing ads dashboard platform saas advertising facebook brandsocius
Download color palette
  1. brandsociusanimation.gif
  2. 1._brandsocius.png
  3. 2._brandsocius-landing.png

Landing page with basic logo

Benny Schmidt
Benny Schmidt
Product, Web, & UI/UX. Let's chat 👋
Hire Me

More by Benny Schmidt

View profile
    • Like