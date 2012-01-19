Dan Cederholm

Help me clear some shelf space

Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Hire Me
  • Save
Help me clear some shelf space giveaway books simplebits
Download color palette

When you write a book, the publisher typically sends you a box of free copies. I'm feeling generous today and would like to give the first 10 people to comment on this shot each of the following books for free:

- Bulletproof Web Design, Third Edition
- CSS3 for Web Designers
- Handcrafted CSS (with Ethan Marcotte)

No contest. You don't have to write anything constructive or creative. 10 Dribbble members. 30 books. More space on my shelf over here. We all win. Go!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 19, 2012
Dan Cederholm
Dan Cederholm
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
Hire Me

More by Dan Cederholm

View profile
    • Like