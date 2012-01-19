Help me clear some shelf space

Trending designs to inspire you
When you write a book, the publisher typically sends you a box of free copies. I'm feeling generous today and would like to give the first 10 people to comment on this shot each of the following books for free:
- Bulletproof Web Design, Third Edition
- CSS3 for Web Designers
- Handcrafted CSS (with Ethan Marcotte)
No contest. You don't have to write anything constructive or creative. 10 Dribbble members. 30 books. More space on my shelf over here. We all win. Go!