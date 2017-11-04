Debut Shot Dribbble

Yannywd

Hello Dribbble!
So excited to be a part of this amazing site.

My very first shot 'chlorophyll', hope I will grow and learn from this community.

Also, big thanks to @Maria Keller for inviting me!

Thanks,
——
Instagram | Dribbble
Email: yannydsn@gmail.com

Posted on Nov 4, 2017
Welcome to my dribbble portfolio 🙌
