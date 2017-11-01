It's here - the first chapter of an eBook compilation we've been working on! Filled with epic design resources and tips for junior designers. Check it out and do look forward to more freshly-baked chapters coming soon!

Download here: https://thevisual.team/resources/ebook-01-design-inspirations/

