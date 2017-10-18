Allie

Responsive Middlelayers Redesign

Allie
Allie
Hire Me
  • Save
Responsive Middlelayers Redesign landing page website white bright clean web ux ui responsive
Download color palette

Middlelayers is an "up and coming" Non-Profit located in Jacksonville, Florida. In website redesign I tried to create a layout where you can navigate the most important information easily.

Hope you like it!
Thanks for viewing :)

To learn more about what Middlelayers might be doing in your city or state, check out their site at:
www.middlelayers.org

Check out my website to view more of my work:
www.alliecornell.com

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2017
Allie
Allie
Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Allie

View profile
    • Like