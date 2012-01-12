Merilee Benson

Ruby Rocket

Ruby Rocket logo illustrator
This is my personal logo for my alter ego, Ruby Rocket, my roller derby name. I'm not sure I'm crazy about the type so that may change. When I'm happy with it, I want to get it screenprinted onto some shirts & make logos for the rest of my teammates.

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
