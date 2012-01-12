Adam Elwell

Hand-painted Sign Banner Update

Hand-painted Sign Banner Update vintage sign typography
Adding some more layers and stronger wood texture.

Rebound of
Hand-painted Sign Banner
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
    Like