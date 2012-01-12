Liz Nugent

Snail Drop Logo

Liz Nugent
Liz Nugent
  • Save
Snail Drop Logo snail mail cute illustration mailman letters logo
Download color palette

This little cutie-pie is a logo I've been working on for http://snaildrop.com!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Liz Nugent
Liz Nugent

More by Liz Nugent

View profile
    • Like