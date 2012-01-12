Annual Report

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
So, you've seen a few bits from this print piece in the works. Here's where I'm at close to presentation. I'd love to hear some thoughts. The idea is to convey the buzz word Innovation. I took an abstract approach, using light bursts, lens flares to illustrate movement, bringing something to light. Here's a link to a the cover and a few of the spreads: http://cl.ly/1D3t0F2M0z2q2J1i420Z/o