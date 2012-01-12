Joel Brown

Annual Report

So, you've seen a few bits from this print piece in the works. Here's where I'm at close to presentation. I'd love to hear some thoughts. The idea is to convey the buzz word Innovation. I took an abstract approach, using light bursts, lens flares to illustrate movement, bringing something to light. Here's a link to a the cover and a few of the spreads: http://cl.ly/1D3t0F2M0z2q2J1i420Z/o

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
