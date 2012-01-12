Brad Woodard

Flower Chart

Flower Chart infographics illustration flowers valentines day design
Quick sample of some flower icons I am working on for a chart in a Valentine's Day infographic. Stay posted for the entire graphic.

Posted on Jan 12, 2012
