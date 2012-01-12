Dominik Levitsky

Global Bonds Fund Logo

Dominik Levitsky
Dominik Levitsky
Hire Me
  • Save
Global Bonds Fund Logo blue bank corporate logo geometry
Download color palette

Some work in progress... Bigger resolution - http://dominik-levytskyi.com/#globalbondsfunds

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Dominik Levitsky
Dominik Levitsky
How are you today?
Hire Me

More by Dominik Levitsky

View profile
    • Like