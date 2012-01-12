Kevin Andersson

Icecream

Kevin Andersson
Kevin Andersson
  • Save
Icecream icecream ice cream swirl vanilla blue cone sunday icon iphone
Download color palette

Abandomed icon for a icecream app, just wanted to share it with you guys :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 12, 2012
Kevin Andersson
Kevin Andersson

More by Kevin Andersson

View profile
    • Like