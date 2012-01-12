What should I do about this?

I’m exploring a simplified way of illustrating with line and color. In this case it’s a ponderous wooden man who has chopped off his arm using a hatchet (a metaphor for progress/technology), which hasn’t been rendered. It’s a comment on man vs. nature, urban sprawl, ruining our own natural resources, deforestation, and maybe questioning our wisdom after its too late. I want to make this a giclee art print and maybe a t-shirt. I may add a bed of grass and leave out the hatchet, so it’s a bigger, more of an open-ended question. I think a splash of green will make it pop more.